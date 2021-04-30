UrduPoint.com
Polish Aircraft Unintentionally Crosses Into Belarusian Airspace - Warsaw

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) An aircraft belonging to the Polish air force unintentionally crossed into the Belarusian airspace on Thursday, the operations command of the Polish armed forces said on Friday.

"On April 29, during the night and during a standard patrol, there was an infringement of the state border of Belarus in the airspace," the operations command tweeted.

According to the Polish military, the incident was not intentional and happened by accident.

