Polish Airline Repatriated Over 34,000 Citizens Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:29 PM

LOT Polish Airlines has evacuated more than 34,000 Polish nationals from foreign countries since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, Michal Dworczyk, the head of the Polish prime minister's chancellery, said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) LOT Polish Airlines has evacuated more than 34,000 Polish nationals from foreign countries since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, Michal Dworczyk, the head of the Polish prime minister's chancellery, said on Thursday.

On March 14, the Polish government launched operation #LOTdoDomu (Flight Back Home) to bring its citizens who are stuck abroad amid the epidemic home via charter flights.

"The Flight Back Home program is gradually coming to an end. We want to finish this program before April 5. LOT has already transported over 34, 000 compatriots to the country. Until April 5, there will be a few more flights beyond Europe. We are not ruling out single flights later on, if necessary," Dworczyk told journalists.

According to the Health Ministry, there are currently over 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in Poland.

