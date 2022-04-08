Polish Ambassador Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Polish Ambassador to Moscow Krzysztof Krajewski has arrived at the Russian foreign ministry in the wake of Warsaw's decision to expel 45 Russian diplomats, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

On Monday, 45 Russian diplomats, on whose expulsion Poland insisted over alleged espionage, left the country.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman MAria Zakharova said that none of Poland's hostile actions against Russia will go unanswered.