Polish Ambassador to Moscow Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry - Warsaw

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Polish Ambassador to Moscow Krzysztof Krajewski has been summoned to the Russian foreign ministry, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev was doused with red paint while trying to lay a wreath at the cemetery of Soviet soldiers in Warsaw.

Rau called the attack a "regrettable" incident.

"As for our relations with Russia, we know that the Polish ambassador in Moscow was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry," Rau told reporters, without elaborating on the reasons for that.