MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The Polish ambassador to Russia will travel to the western Russian city of Smolensk this week as Poland prepares to commemorate 11 years since the deadly crash of the presidential plane.

"Krzysztof Krajewski will come to Smolesnk ahead of the 11th anniversary of the Smolensk air disaster and the 81th anniversary of the Katyn crime to pay tribute to WWII war victims," the embassy said.

A ceremony in memory of the 96 people killed in the plane crash will be held at the Smolensk airport on April 10. The crash claimed the lives of President Lech Kaczynski and his wife as well as senior military officers and officials who flew to Russia to mark the 70th anniversary of the Katyn massacre.

Both Russian and Polish investigators concluded that the jet's crew were at fault because of how they handled the landing during thick fog. The Polish authorities also found deficiencies in the training of the Air Force units involved.

The new government in Poland revived the case years later in a bid to prove that the crash was a political assassination. Poland's chief prosecutor was reported to be mulling search warrants for air traffic controllers who were on duty at the time of the crash. Russia called it bullying.