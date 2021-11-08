Polish Anti-Crisis Center to Convene for Urgent Meeting Amid Migrants Influx - Cabinet

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki convenes an urgent meeting of an anti-crisis response center in the wake of a migrant influx on the border with Belarus, cabinet spokesman Piotr Muller said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki convenes an urgent meeting of an anti-crisis response center in the wake of a migrant influx on the border with Belarus, cabinet spokesman Piotr Muller said on Monday.

"A meeting of the anti-crisis response center is planned for 13:00 (11:00 GMT), heads of different agencies will take part in it," Muller told reporters.

Morawiecki; deputy prime minister and leader of the ruling Law and Justice party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski; Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak; and Minister of the Interior and Administration Mariusz Kaminski will take part in the meeting, according to Muller.