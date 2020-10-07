UrduPoint.com
Wed 07th October 2020

Polish Antitrust Watchdog Imposes $7.6Bln Penalty on Russia's Gazprom Over Nord Stream 2

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The Polish Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) said on Wednesday that it had imposed a fine of over 29 billion zloty ($7.6 billion) on the Russian gas giant Gazprom over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction, and had also slapped European partners of the project with fines totaling over 234 million zloty ($61 million).

"Tomasz Chrostny, President of UOKiK, has imposed a penalty of over PLN 29 bn on Gazprom, and of over PLN 234 mln on 5 remaining companies participating in the construction of the gas pipeline - as a result of the lack of approval for the Nord Stream 2 transaction.

Pursuant to the decision of the President of UOKiK, the entities concerned are obliged to terminate the agreements for financing Nord Stream 2 ... The companies have thirty days, from receiving the decision, to terminate their contracts. If the decision is appealed against, the deadline expires 30 days from it becoming legally valid," UOKiK said in a press release.

