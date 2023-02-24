UrduPoint.com

Polish Army Buys Extra 90,000 GROT Assault Rifles To Restock After Aiding Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 06:32 PM

The Polish army has signed a contract for an additional 90,000 GROT assault rifles to replenish stocks depleted by military assistance to Ukraine, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Friday

In January, the Polish armed forces signed the first contract for the supply of 70,000 GROT rifles by 2026.

"Today, a contract has been signed for almost 90,000 units worth 1 billion zlotys ($224 million)," Blaszczak said.

He added that in total, the army bought almost 200,000 rifles for $470 million.

