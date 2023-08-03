Polish Army Buys Hundreds of Spike-LR Anti-Tank Missiles - Defense Minister

The Polish armed forces have bought several hundred Spike-LR anti-tank guided missiles in order to strengthen the capabilities of Polish troops, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The Polish armed forces have bought several hundred Spike-LR anti-tank guided missiles in order to strengthen the capabilities of Polish troops, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Thursday.

"We are constantly strengthening the anti-tank capabilities of our troops. Today... we signed another contract for the delivery of several hundred Spike-LR anti-tank guided missiles in the coming years," Blaszczak said on Twitter.

A modernized and well-equipped army was a guarantee of Polish security, which is why Warsaw was constantly strengthening it, the minister said.

The Spike-LR (Long Range) multi-purpose anti-tank missile system is designed to engage armored vehicles, including those with dynamic protection, at ranges from 200 meters (656 feet) to four kilometers. Spike-LR is mounted on attack helicopters, ships, vehicles, and can also be used in a portable version.

In July, Blaszczak said that Poland had bought two Swedish Saab 340 AEW airborne early warning aircraft worth 52 million Euros ($57 million).