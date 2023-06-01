Polish Army Orders 1Mln 155mm Shells - Defense Minster

UrduPoint.com

The Polish armed forces have ordered about 1 million 155mm artillery shells from Polish Armaments Group, a state-led holding of Polish weapon makers, Polish Defense Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Thursday

"I have just approved a framework agreement on the delivery of 155mm artillery shells by Polish Armaments Group to the Polish armed forces," he told reporters, adding that "Our order includes hundreds of thousands (of shells), I can even say 1 million, which Polish Armaments Group will produce."

Blaszczak noted that the bulk order was inspired by the heavy use of these munitions in Ukraine.

"Tens of thousands of shells are fired in Ukraine every day," he said.

The shells delivered by Polish Armaments Group will be used to resupply the Polish army as well as to train soldiers, but could also be exported "provided that productive capacities grow substantially," the minister said.

Regular orders for 122mm artillery shells are also included in the agreement, he added.

Polish Armaments Group chief Sebastian Chwalek said that the agreement was "one of the most important documents signed this year."

"Agreements on cutting-edge combat systems certainly make a more striking impression, but combat systems without shells are useless.

Shells must be produced at all times and in great amounts. We want to increase the supplies and the combat potential of the Polish Armed Forces as much and as soon as possible by delivering firstly 155mm shells," Chwalek said.

To complete the order, Polish defense companies will have to significantly speed up production in a short time, he added.

"Our (manufacturing) capabilities are still adjusted to the peaceful times that we had in Europe not so long ago. Like other companies in Europe and all over the world, we produced enough ammunition to supply the army in peacetime. Today, as we have the experience of the conflict in Ukraine, where the daily need of shells is, as Mr. Deputy Prime Minister said, tens of thousands, we have to speed up production quickly. We do not have time for slow development," he said.

In March, the Polish cabinet adopted a national program to boost ammunition manufacturing. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that government companies are invited to participate in the program along with private businesses and foreign firms with security clearance.

