Polish Army Recruiting Volunteers For Military Training - Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022 | 02:50 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) The Polish army is recruiting volunteers aged 15-65 for military training in the hope of attracting more people to service, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday.

"We have decided that students can also take part in the training. We invite everyone aged 15-65. In the case of minors, parental consent is required," Blaszczak told a press briefing.

The recruitment project, dubbed Train with the Army, is aimed at teaching "as many people as possible" basic skills, such as maintaining weapons, providing medical care, surviving, managing crisis situations and making fire in emergencies, the Polish defense minister added.

"We are ready for over 8,000 people taking part in such training in 31 garrisons throughout Poland.

Soldier-instructors are ready to conduct classes. They will last 8 hours and will be held on Saturdays from mid-January to late February," Blaszczak said.

The training will be free, according to the defense minister.

"We are not hiding the fact that we want to attract all those who have not yet decided what to do in the future, and through such training to attract them to service in the Polish army," Blaszczak added.

NATO countries, including Poland, increased military training after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The alliance started reinforcing its eastern flank by sending additional ships, planes and ground troops to the region and putting them on high alert.

