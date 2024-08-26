Open Menu

Polish Army Reports Airspace Violation After Russia Strikes On Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Poland's army said on Monday the NATO country's airspace was violated, probably by a drone, after deadly Russian strikes battered Ukraine.

A Russian barrage hit Ukraine with more than 100 missiles and around 100 drones, including in its western regions, killing at least four people and targeting its energy infrastructure.

During the attacks, the Polish airspace was violated by an object entering from Ukraine, Poland's army general said.

"We are probably dealing with the entry of an object on Polish territory. The object was confirmed by at least three radiolocation stations," Operational Commander of the Armed Forces General Maciej Klisz told reporters.

