Polish Army Searching for Missing Soldier, Not Confirming His Escape to Belarus

The Polish army has launched a search operation for a missing soldier who was earlier reported to have requested asylum in Belarus, refraining however from confirming his escape to the neighboring state, the 16th Pomeranian Mechanized Division of the Polish army said on Friday

The Belarusian State Border Committee said earlier that Polish soldier Emil Ciecko has requested political asylum in Belarus in protest against the inhumane ways that Warsaw is treating migrants.

"On Thursday, on December 16, 2021, in the afternoon, the absence of a soldier of the 11th artillery regiment was detected, who went missing during his service near the localities of Narewka, Siemianowka, and Jezioro Siemianowskie. A large-scale intensive search operation was launched immediately, and all the soldiers and other services present at the border were involved," the division tweeted.

The military unit also denies reports circulated by Belarus that the soldier had defected due to disagreement with the way Poland treated migrants attempting to enter EU territory through Belarus.

"We do not confirm information circulating in several Belarusian media about the alleged escape of the soldier to Belarus. The issue is under investigation," the division said.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Friday that the soldier had legal issues and had submitted a resignation paper.

The minister also said that Ciecko "should not have been sent to serve at the border (with Belarus)" and "ordered to find out who is going to be responsible for that."

A source in Polish security forces told Sputnik that the soldier did not take any firearms with him.

Warsaw has recently beefed up the number of border guards near Belarus amid illegal migrants forming makeshift refugee camps right at the border. Minsk has criticized the move, saying Poland's�decision to deploy 23,000 soldiers, tanks, air defense systems, and other equipment to the Belarusian border can not be seen as an adequate reaction to the migration crisis.