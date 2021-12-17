UrduPoint.com

Polish Army Searching For Missing Soldier, Not Confirming His Escape To Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:06 PM

Polish Army Searching for Missing Soldier, Not Confirming His Escape to Belarus

The Polish army has launched a search operation for a missing soldier who was earlier reported to have requested asylum in Belarus, refraining however from confirming his escape to the neighboring state, the 16th Pomeranian Mechanized Division of the Polish army said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The Polish army has launched a search operation for a missing soldier who was earlier reported to have requested asylum in Belarus, refraining however from confirming his escape to the neighboring state, the 16th Pomeranian Mechanized Division of the Polish army said on Friday.

The Belarusian State Border Committee said earlier that Polish soldier Emil Ciecko has requested political asylum in Belarus in protest against the inhumane ways that Warsaw is treating migrants.

"On Thursday, on December 16, 2021, in the afternoon, the absence of a soldier of the 11th artillery regiment was detected, who went missing during his service near the localities of Narewka, Siemianowka, and Jezioro Siemianowskie. A large-scale intensive search operation was launched immediately, and all the soldiers and other services present at the border were involved," the division tweeted.

The military unit also denies reports circulated by Belarus that the soldier had defected due to disagreement with the way Poland treated migrants attempting to enter EU territory through Belarus.

"We do not confirm information circulating in several Belarusian media about the alleged escape of the soldier to Belarus. The issue is under investigation," the division said.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Friday that the soldier had legal issues and had submitted a resignation paper.

The minister also said that Ciecko "should not have been sent to serve at the border (with Belarus)" and "ordered to find out who is going to be responsible for that."

A source in Polish security forces told Sputnik that the soldier did not take any firearms with him.

Warsaw has recently beefed up the number of border guards near Belarus amid illegal migrants forming makeshift refugee camps right at the border. Minsk has criticized the move, saying Poland's�decision to deploy 23,000 soldiers, tanks, air defense systems, and other equipment to the Belarusian border can not be seen as an adequate reaction to the migration crisis.

Related Topics

Protest Army Minsk Warsaw Belarus Poland December Border Media All From Refugee

Recent Stories

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of ..

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of &#039;Clean Up UAE&#039; in R ..

8 minutes ago
 White House warns Russia 'no talks on European sec ..

White House warns Russia 'no talks on European security' without allies

2 minutes ago
 India, US Announce New Innovations Program to Tack ..

India, US Announce New Innovations Program to Tackle Climate, Clean Energy Chall ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Harbour celebrates successful start to inaug ..

Dubai Harbour celebrates successful start to inaugural cruise season as it welco ..

2 hours ago
 GCWU 15th syndicate meeting held

GCWU 15th syndicate meeting held

2 minutes ago
 53 smoke-emitting vehicles fined

53 smoke-emitting vehicles fined

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.