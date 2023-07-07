Open Menu

Polish Army Strength Tops 175,000 Troops - Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Polish Army Strength Tops 175,000 Troops - Defense Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The strength of the Polish army has grown to more than 175,000 servicepeople as a result of reinforcements since 2015, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Friday.

"The Polish army already has more than 175,000 soldiers in arms.

We have been strengthening the Polish army since 2015," Blaszczak said during a swearing-in ceremony for young soldiers in the Polish city of Biala Podlaska, as broadcast by the state-run Polish Television.

The minister added that the Polish army needs to be numerous, even if it is well equipped.

"There hasn't been a military unit here in Biala Podlaska for 20 years. Today there are already three battalions and a fourth is being formed," he said, commenting on the Polish authorities' decision to restore previously disbanded military units.

In 2015, when the Law and Justice Party (PiS) came to power in Poland, the Polish army consisted of 95,000 people.

Related Topics

Army Young Poland 2015 TV

Recent Stories

vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming ..

Vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming the Tech Landscape with Trail ..

3 minutes ago
 Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at U ..

Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at UAE Team ADQ

1 hour ago
 Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea agains ..

Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea against conviction in defamation cas ..

1 hour ago
 Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

4 hours ago
 Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman ..

Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman judge in SC

4 hours ago
 Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rej ..

Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rejects Indian objections

5 hours ago
Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

16 hours ago
 Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deplo ..

Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force t ..

16 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

16 hours ago

More Stories From World