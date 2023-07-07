Polish Army Strength Tops 175,000 Troops - Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The strength of the Polish army has grown to more than 175,000 servicepeople as a result of reinforcements since 2015, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Friday.

"The Polish army already has more than 175,000 soldiers in arms.

We have been strengthening the Polish army since 2015," Blaszczak said during a swearing-in ceremony for young soldiers in the Polish city of Biala Podlaska, as broadcast by the state-run Polish Television.

The minister added that the Polish army needs to be numerous, even if it is well equipped.

"There hasn't been a military unit here in Biala Podlaska for 20 years. Today there are already three battalions and a fourth is being formed," he said, commenting on the Polish authorities' decision to restore previously disbanded military units.

In 2015, when the Law and Justice Party (PiS) came to power in Poland, the Polish army consisted of 95,000 people.