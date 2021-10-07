The largest faction in the European Parliament, the European People's Party (EPP), in connection with the decision of the Constitutional Court of Poland, believes that the Polish government has lost its authority and is leading the country to leave the EU, the party said in a statement

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The largest faction in the European Parliament, the European People's Party (EPP), in connection with the decision of the Constitutional Court of Poland, believes that the Polish government has lost its authority and is leading the country to leave the EU, the party said in a statement.

Earlier, the Constitutional Court of Poland confirmed the superiority of the constitution of the republic over the legislation of the European Union.

"By declaring that the EU Treaties are not compatible with Polish law, the illegitimate Constitutional Tribunal in Poland has put the country on the path to Polexit.

Even more so, as it pronounced this verdict on the request of Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. With this request, Morawiecki has not only legitimised an illegal system of the judiciary in Poland, but he has also questioned the very basis of the European Union. And he did it despite the calls of the whole democratic world not to do so," EPP spokesman Jeroen Lenaers said.

In the summer, the EPP stressed that Poland's refusal to comply with the decisions of the Court of Justice of the European Union was a clear step towards leaving the EU, which could be called Polexit.