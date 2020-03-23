UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Authorities Underestimated Scale Of COVID-19 Threat - Senior Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 07:50 PM

Polish Authorities Underestimated Scale of COVID-19 Threat - Senior Official

Polish authorities have underestimated the magnitude of the threat COVID-19 pandemic poses to the country, the chief of the prime minister's chancellery, Michal Dworczyk, said on Monday, noting that there was a lack of protective suits for medical workers

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Polish authorities have underestimated the magnitude of the threat COVID-19 pandemic poses to the country, the chief of the prime minister's chancellery, Michal Dworczyk, said on Monday, noting that there was a lack of protective suits for medical workers.

On Friday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki declared an epidemiological emergency in the country.

According to the latest data, 649 people in Poland have contracted the new coronavirus disease.

"It is no secret that at the moment we have problems with protective equipment. We underestimated the scale of the threat. No one assessed it," Dworczyk said live on Poland's TVN broadcaster, specifying that there was a shortage of protective suits for doctors in the country.

He added that the country still had sufficient quantities of masks and disinfectants.

Dworczyk further stated that there was still no need to declare a nationwide state of emergency.

Related Topics

Shortage Prime Minister Poland Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB clarification on live-streaming rights

4 minutes ago

PCB converts Karachi high performance centre into ..

10 minutes ago

Keel Laying Ceremony Of Second Type 054 A/P Frigat ..

14 minutes ago

Shahid Khan Afridi urges people to ensure social d ..

23 minutes ago

Punjab Government Officials begin Video Conferenci ..

30 minutes ago

Quarantine centers, RRT form in 10 AJK districts: ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.