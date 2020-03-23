Polish Authorities Underestimated Scale of COVID-19 Threat - Senior Official

Polish authorities have underestimated the magnitude of the threat COVID-19 pandemic poses to the country, the chief of the prime minister's chancellery, Michal Dworczyk, said on Monday, noting that there was a lack of protective suits for medical workers

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Polish authorities have underestimated the magnitude of the threat COVID-19 pandemic poses to the country, the chief of the prime minister's chancellery, Michal Dworczyk, said on Monday, noting that there was a lack of protective suits for medical workers.

On Friday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki declared an epidemiological emergency in the country.

According to the latest data, 649 people in Poland have contracted the new coronavirus disease.

"It is no secret that at the moment we have problems with protective equipment. We underestimated the scale of the threat. No one assessed it," Dworczyk said live on Poland's TVN broadcaster, specifying that there was a shortage of protective suits for doctors in the country.

He added that the country still had sufficient quantities of masks and disinfectants.

Dworczyk further stated that there was still no need to declare a nationwide state of emergency.