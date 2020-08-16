UrduPoint.com
Polish-Based Radio Publishes Video Believed To Capture Belarusian Protester's Death

Sun 16th August 2020

Polish-Based Radio Publishes Video Believed to Capture Belarusian Protester's Death

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) The Warsaw-based European Radio for Belarus published video footage on Saturday that it claims captured the moment of a Belarusian protester's death in Minsk, which appears to contradict the official account of the tragedy.

Alexander Taraikovsky died on Monday during a rally held in protest against the official outcome of last Sunday's presidential election. The Interior Ministry says he was killed by an explosive device that went off in his hand as he was about to throw it at the police.

The video published by the Western-funded radio is a compilation of the footage taken from several vantage points, including videos that have already been circulating on the internet.

It shows a man walking with his hands in the air when a shot rings out. His hands appear to be empty. The man's clothes and the background match those from a still image shared by the US news agency Associated Press, which said it was Taraikovsky.

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Minsk on Saturday to pay tribute to the protester, who was laid to rest at a local cemetery.

Thousands of people have been protesting across Belarus against President Alexander Lukashenko's reelection for a sixth consecutive term. The Interior Ministry says 121 police officers have been injured during a week of clashes and over 6,700 people detained.

