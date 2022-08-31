UrduPoint.com

Polish-Belarusian Border Barrier To Be Completed This Fall - Deputy Interior Minister

The construction of the fence on the Polish-Belarusian border including installation of equipment with electronics will be fully completed this fall, Polish Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik told the TVP1 broadcaster on Wednesday

"We will definitely complete the project this fall," Wasik said, adding that "every touch or approach to this barrier will entail the receipt of a signal by the respective border guard unit."

Over summer, Poland completed the main part of the construction of the fence on the border with Belarus. The fence is 186 kilometers long (115.5 miles), five meters high (16 feet), and costs 1.6 billion Polish zloty (about $341 million). Now the barrier is being equipped with night vision cameras and motion sensors.

In 2021, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increase in the number of illegal migrants crossings from neighboring Belarus.

The peak of the migration crisis was recorded in November, when several thousand people camped on the Polish-Belarusian border in the hope of forcing their way into the European Union. Lithuania, Latvia and Poland accused Minsk of using the crisis as revenge on the EU for sanctions which it had imposed earlier in 2021 on Belarusian officials over alleged human rights violations.

Belarus rejected all these accusations, stating that Poland forcibly expels migrants to its territory and artificially escalates the situation with refugees. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko noted that Minsk would no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries, claiming that there is "neither strength nor money" to contain the influx of migrants due to sanctions imposed on it.

