Polish-Belarusian Border Sees Decline in Border Crossing Attempts, Few Migrants in Forest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Situation on the Polish-Belarusian border has significantly stabilized with only a few people seen in the forest area and fewer attempts at border crossing detected, European Union Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Thursday.

"The situation in Belarus has deescalated significantly. We have been able to repatriate almost 5,000 immigrants from Minsk. We have very few crossings of the borders right now, fewer attempts to try to cross the border towards the European Union, but we have still some people in the forest," Johansson said during her statement on the provisional emergency measures for the benefit of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

Thousands of migrants have gathered at Belarus' borders with Poland and other neighboring EU countries since early summer trying to reach Europe through the Belarusian border.

In 2021, the Polish border guard recorded over 40,000 attempts at illegal border crossing, which is several dozen times more than a year earlier. The monthly number grew from 3,500 in August to 7,700 in September and 17,400 in October, before it decreased to 8,900 in November.

In response to illegal crossing attempts, Warsaw boosted security in the area, blaming Minsk for fueling the crisis to get back at Brussels for imposing sanctions. Belarus reiterated that it could no longer curb illegal migration to the EU due to Western sanctions.