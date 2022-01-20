Polish Border Guard Admits That Polish Soldier Crossed Belarus Border on January 18

The Polish Border Guard has recognized the fact that a Polish soldier crossed the border of Belarus on January 18, spokeswoman for the Polish Border Guard Anna Mikhalska told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The Polish Border Guard has recognized the fact that a Polish soldier crossed the border of Belarus on January 18, spokeswoman for the Polish Border Guard Anna Mikhalska told Sputnik on Thursday.

The Belarusian border committee said on Wednesday that cameras at the Kozlovichi checkpoint had captured cases of illegal border crossing from Poland into Belarus.

"On January 18, a Polish soldier unintentionally crossed the border line several meters deep into Belarus while on duty," Mikhalska said.