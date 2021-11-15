Polish Border Guard Expect Assault on Border From Belarus at Night

The Polish Border Guard expect an assault on the border from Belarus at night, the guard's spokeswoman, Anna Michalska, said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The Polish Border Guard expect an assault on the border from Belarus at night, the guard's spokeswoman, Anna Michalska, said on Monday.

"We expect that it will come to an assault, an attempt to cross the border. We can expect that this night can be hot," Michalska said on air of the Polish television.