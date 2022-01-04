UrduPoint.com

Polish Border Guard Makes Deal For Barrier On Border With Belarus - Official

The Polish Border Guard has signed agreements with contractors to build a major barrier on the border with Belarus, Polish Deputy Minister of Interior and Administration Maciej Wasik said on Tuesday

In November, Poland adopted a law to erect an 18-foot-high and 111-mile-long wall equipped with motion detectors at the border with Belarus to keep out arriving refugees. At the moment, the border is fenced off by a temporary barbed-wire construction.

"Today, the border guard signed agreements. Three major agreements to build a barrier," Wasik said during a briefing.

Meanwhile, Wioleta Gorzkowska, a deputy chief commandant of the border guard, said the barrier would be 186 kilometers (115.

5 miles) in length. The construction will take place in four sections simultaneously. The barrier will contain steel and have 22 small doors for animal migration. The construction is scheduled to conclude in late June 2022.

The migration crisis at the border between the European Union and Belarus has been going on for several months, with thousands of migrants gathering in the area and trying to enter Europe via the Belarusian-Poland border. In response to illegal crossing attempts, Warsaw has boosted security in the area, blaming Minsk for fueling the crisis to get back at Brussels for sanctions against the country. Belarus, for its part, maintains that it has no means to curb migration to Europe due to Western sanctions.

