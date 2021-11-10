Polish Border Guard Records Almost 600 Attempts to Illegally Cross Border in Past 24 Hours

The Polish Border Guard recorded almost 600 attempts to illegally cross the border from Belarus over the past day, twice as many as on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The Polish Border Guard recorded almost 600 attempts to illegally cross the border from Belarus over the past day, twice as many as on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, 599 attempts to illegally cross the border were recorded, and nine people were detained (five citizens of Lebanon, three citizens of Iraq and one citizen of Syria)," the Polish Border Guard said in a statement.

In addition, 48 people were detained in Poland. Orders for their deportation were issued.