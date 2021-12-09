Polish Border Guard Says Illegal Migrants Continue Attempts to Cross From Belarus

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Illegal migrants are continuing their attempts to storm the Polish border with Belarus, the Polish Border Guard said on Thursday.

"Yesterday 80 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border were recorded. Law enforcement officers issued orders to expel 23 people from the territory of Poland. In the guarded areas of Dubicze Cerkiewne and Czeremcha, large groups cut through the border," the Border Guard said on Twitter.

The Polish defense ministry posted a video showing unknown people shouting and throwing various objects in the direction of Polish soldiers guarding the border.

Police in the Podlaskie Voivodeship region said a 35-year-old Ukrainian citizen was arrested after he was spotted driving nine Iraqis who entered Poland illegally.

Since the beginning of the year, the Polish border guard has recorded about 40,000 attempts of illegal border crossing, which is several dozen times more than last year. The monthly number grew from 3,500 in August to 7,700 in September and 17,400 in October, before decreasing to 8,900 in November.

Thousands of migrants have gathered at Belarus' borders with Poland and other neighboring EU countries since early summer. Poland enhanced its border controls, mobilized extra military and began construction of border fences. The Polish authorities accuse Belarus of manufacturing the crisis, which Minsk has denied.