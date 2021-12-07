UrduPoint.com

Polish Border Guard Says Russian Citizens Present Among Migrants On Border With Belarus

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 07:36 PM

Polish Border Guard Says Russian Citizens Present Among Migrants on Border With Belarus

Russian citizens coming from the country's North Caucasus republic of Chechnya are present among migrants trying to illegally enter Poland from Belarus, Anna Michalska, a spokeswoman for the Polish Border Guard, said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Russian citizens coming from the country's North Caucasus republic of Chechnya are present among migrants trying to illegally enter Poland from Belarus, Anna Michalska, a spokeswoman for the Polish Border Guard, said on Tuesday.

According to Michalska, on Tuesday the Polish authorities registered two illegal attempts to cross the border by migrants from Belarus in the Polish village of Czeremcha. Border guards detained 30 people, who were then brought to the border lines and given information about the imperative of leaving the territory of Poland.

"Interestingly, there were mostly Iraqi citizens among them, but there were also Russian citizens of Chechen nationality," Michalska said.

She also noted that the Polish border services have detained people from Chechnya before.

Michalska added that groups of illegal migrants gathered at the Belarus border usually consist of Iraqi, Afghan and Syrian citizens.

Since the beginning of the year, Polish border guards have recorded about 40,000 attempts to illegally cross the border from Belarus, which is ten times more than in 2020.

In November, several thousand migrants camped on the Polish-Belarusian border in the hope of forcing their way into the European Union. The Polish authorities strengthened border security and thwarted attempts by illegal migrants to enter the country, using teargas and barbed wire.

Warsaw blames Minsk for the current migration crisis. Belarus rejects all allegations.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Syria Russia European Union Minsk Belarus Poland November Border 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan sets 48-hour PCR test validity for its in ..

Pakistan sets 48-hour PCR test validity for its inbound nationals travelling fro ..

7 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UNESCO Director-Gen ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UNESCO Director-General

7 minutes ago
 Biden Admin. Seeks 'Operational Collaboration' Wit ..

Biden Admin. Seeks 'Operational Collaboration' With Big Tech to Block Hackers - ..

2 minutes ago
 UK's Johnson Dismisses as 'Nonsense' Claims He Pri ..

UK's Johnson Dismisses as 'Nonsense' Claims He Prioritized Animals in Kabul Evac ..

2 minutes ago
 UNICEF Inks Deal to Supply Clover's COVID-19 Vacci ..

UNICEF Inks Deal to Supply Clover's COVID-19 Vaccine Through COVAX - Statement

2 minutes ago
 Far-Right French Presidential Candidate Zemmour's ..

Far-Right French Presidential Candidate Zemmour's Party Now Counts 20,000 Member ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.