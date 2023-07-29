Open Menu

Polish Border Guards Detain Ukrainian Wanted By Interpol

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Polish Border Guards Detain Ukrainian Wanted by Interpol

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) The Polish Border Guard Service said on Friday that it had detained a Ukrainian citizen wanted by global police agency Interpol at Kiev's request at the airport in the city of Katowice in southern Poland.

"The 45-year-old Ukrainian citizen was passing through border control at the airport on the way from Poland to Hurghada (Egypt). During the border clearance, the border guards discovered that the foreigner's data was in the Interpol database with a notice for detention pursuant to a decree by the Ukrainian authorities for illegal possession and acquisition of firearms," the border guard service said.

The Ukrainian citizen was detained and handed over to the Polish police, it added.

