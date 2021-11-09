UrduPoint.com

Polish Border Guards Say Belarus Builds Up Military Forces On Border

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

Polish Border Guards Say Belarus Builds Up Military Forces on Border

BYALISTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The Polish Border Guard's spokeswoman said on Tuesday that Belarus is building up military forces on the border amid the migration crisis.

"We are monitoring the situation from the air. We are observing soldiers there. There are more and more of them," spokeswoman Katarzyna Zdanowicz told reporters.

On Monday, the Belarusian State Border Committee reported that a large group of refugees from Asia and Africa were heading to the border with Poland. The ministry said that the situation with refugees on the border with Poland remained extremely tense. More than 2,000 refugees, including a significant number of women and children, stopped in front of the Polish barriers on the border line. Polish security forces did not let them through, migrants have made attempts to overcome the barriers.

