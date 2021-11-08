UrduPoint.com

Polish Border Guards Say Migrants Aim To Cross Border From Belarus Via Forest

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

Polish Border Guards Say Migrants Aim to Cross Border From Belarus Via Forest

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The Belarusian security forces are sending a large group of migrants not to a checkpoint but to a forest at the border, a spokesperson of the Polish Border Committee told Sputnik on Monday.

"According to our estimates, several thousand people are heading towards the Polish border.

At the same time, the latest reports that we receive indicate that Belarusian services are redirecting them not to the border crossing in Kuznica, but towards forests and green areas on the border," the committee said.

Related Topics

Same Border

Recent Stories

Japanese gov't downgrades September's economic ass ..

Japanese gov't downgrades September's economic assessment for 1st time in over 2 ..

10 seconds ago
 CIA Director Confirmed in Russia Importance of Imp ..

CIA Director Confirmed in Russia Importance of Implementing Minsk Agreements - L ..

2 minutes ago
 German Ambassador in Russia Expects Continuity in ..

German Ambassador in Russia Expects Continuity in Relations Under New Gov't in B ..

12 minutes ago
 Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal assumes Command as Comma ..

Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal assumes Command as Commander Coast

12 minutes ago
 BFA uproots vegetables cultivated through wastewat ..

BFA uproots vegetables cultivated through wastewater at 1,100 acres

12 minutes ago
 China enhances disaster relief for flood-hit areas ..

China enhances disaster relief for flood-hit areas as winter approaches

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.