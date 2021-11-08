Polish Border Guards Say Migrants Aim to Cross Border From Belarus Via Forest

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The Belarusian security forces are sending a large group of migrants not to a checkpoint but to a forest at the border, a spokesperson of the Polish Border Committee told Sputnik on Monday.

"According to our estimates, several thousand people are heading towards the Polish border.

At the same time, the latest reports that we receive indicate that Belarusian services are redirecting them not to the border crossing in Kuznica, but towards forests and green areas on the border," the committee said.