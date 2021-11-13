UrduPoint.com

Polish Border Guards Say Migrants Fired Tear Gas At Them Allegedly Provided By Belarus

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 02:46 PM

Polish border guards said on Saturday that migrants fired against them tear gas, which the refugees allegedly had received from the Belarusian security forces

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Polish border guards said on Saturday that migrants fired against them tear gas, which the refugees allegedly had received from the Belarusian security forces.

"At night, Belarusian soldiers began destroying a temporary fence at the border in the area of Czeremcha.

They were pulling out the pillars of the fence and tearing it apart with service cars. Polish border guards were blinded by laser rays and stroboscopic light," the Polish Border Guard said in a statement.

"Nearby, a group of about 100 migrants was waiting for a chance to illegally cross the border. Belarusians provided the foreigners with tear gas, which was fired at Polish security forces," the statement read.

