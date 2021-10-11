Polish Border Guards Stopped 220 Illegal Migrants From Crossing Over Weekend

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The Polish border guard agency said on Monday that 220 migrants tried to force their way into the country from Belarus over the weekend.

"Last weekend two attempts to cross the border forcibly by two groups of foreigners - 90 and 130 people were recorded," the agency tweeted.

More than 15,000 attempts to cross the Polish-Belarusian border have been recorded since September, with over 3,000 attempts in October alone.

Anna Michalska, a spokeswoman for the border guard agency, told reporters that 1,534 people were being held at Polish detention centers, with 19 others being treated in hospitals, including six children.

Michalska said Poland would increase the number of guards from 2,500 to respond to the rising flow of migrants from Belarus, which Poland accuses of human trafficking.