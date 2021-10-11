UrduPoint.com

Polish Border Guards Stopped 220 Illegal Migrants From Crossing Over Weekend

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 10:00 PM

Polish Border Guards Stopped 220 Illegal Migrants From Crossing Over Weekend

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The Polish border guard agency said on Monday that 220 migrants tried to force their way into the country from Belarus over the weekend.

"Last weekend two attempts to cross the border forcibly by two groups of foreigners - 90 and 130 people were recorded," the agency tweeted.

More than 15,000 attempts to cross the Polish-Belarusian border have been recorded since September, with over 3,000 attempts in October alone.

Anna Michalska, a spokeswoman for the border guard agency, told reporters that 1,534 people were being held at Polish detention centers, with 19 others being treated in hospitals, including six children.

Michalska said Poland would increase the number of guards from 2,500 to respond to the rising flow of migrants from Belarus, which Poland accuses of human trafficking.

Related Topics

Belarus Poland September October Border From

Recent Stories

Dominican PM inaugurates Saad Ahsan Immigration La ..

Dominican PM inaugurates Saad Ahsan Immigration Law firm in Islamabad

7 minutes ago
 Gambia celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Du ..

Gambia celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

39 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Korean Minister of For ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs

40 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Solution ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Solutions initiative

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting economic coop ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting economic cooperation with Malaysian Ambassa ..

2 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Pope Francis receive troph ..

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Pope Francis receive trophies for Zayed Award for Human ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.