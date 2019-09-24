Polish Branch of Thomas Cook Stops Selling Tours, Cancels Flights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Polish Neckermann travel company, owned by the now-bankrupt Thomas Cook Group, has stopped selling tours, its representatives told Sputnik on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Polish Neckermann travel company , owned by the now-bankrupt Thomas Cook Group, has stopped selling tours , its representatives told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"In theory, I can make a booking, but we cannot sign an agreement," an agency's employee said.

Later, Maciej Nykiel, the company's CEO, said that the company had canceled all flights on Monday and Saturday, and stopped booking flights for 48 hours.

"At the same time I can assure you that in this complicated and difficult situation we are guided by protection of our clients' interests in all our actions.

All employees, all departments are currently working to quickly and effectively react to any events, and help our Polish clients in case of problems," Nykiel said.

On Monday, the Thomas Cook Group, which includes the UK tour operator and airline by the same name, announced its compulsory liquidation following unsuccessful talks between the company's stakeholders and proposed new money providers to secure terms of the firm's recapitalization and reorganization. All of the company's bookings, including flights, where immediately canceled.