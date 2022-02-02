UrduPoint.com

Polish Cabinet Accepts Transfer Of Pierun Air-Defense Systems To Ukraine- Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 01:29 PM

Polish Cabinet Accepts Transfer of Pierun Air-Defense Systems to Ukraine- Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak

The Polish Council of Ministers adopted a resolution concerning the transfer of Polish-produced Pierun MANPADS (man-portable air-defense systems) to Ukraine, Polish Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The Polish Council of Ministers adopted a resolution concerning the transfer of Polish-produced Pierun MANPADS (man-portable air-defense systems) to Ukraine, Polish Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday.

"Great news. The Council of Ministers adopted at my request a resolution on assistance to Ukraine. We will transfer the advanced Polish weapons - Pierun portable air-defense missile systems and ammunition," Blaszczak said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Twitter

Recent Stories

Australian state concerned about low child vaccina ..

Australian state concerned about low child vaccination rate as schools reopen so ..

29 seconds ago
 SMEDA to organize 3-day training on "Online Busine ..

SMEDA to organize 3-day training on "Online Business management for SMEs"

31 seconds ago
 HBL enables e-commerce transactions on Daraz for U ..

HBL enables e-commerce transactions on Daraz for UnionPay cardholders

28 minutes ago
 5.5-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands region: ..

5.5-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands region: USGS

34 seconds ago
 NATO Believes Moscow's Security Proposals Can Be S ..

NATO Believes Moscow's Security Proposals Can Be Subject of Constructive Dialogu ..

8 minutes ago
 Drug smuggler with 22kg hashish arrested

Drug smuggler with 22kg hashish arrested

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>