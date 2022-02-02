Polish Cabinet Accepts Transfer of Pierun Air-Defense Systems to Ukraine- Defense Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The Polish Council of Ministers adopted a resolution concerning the transfer of Polish-produced Pierun MANPADS (man-portable air-defense systems) to Ukraine, Polish Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday.

"Great news. The Council of Ministers adopted at my request a resolution on assistance to Ukraine. We will transfer the advanced Polish weapons - Pierun portable air-defense missile systems and ammunition," Blaszczak said on Twitter.