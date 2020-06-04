Polish Cabinet Wins Confidence Vote Ahead of Presidential Election

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The Polish parliament's lower house passed a confidence vote in the health minister and with it the whole cabinet on Thursday, several weeks ahead of the presidential election, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier, the opposition initiated a no-confidence vote in Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski, criticizing his handling of COVID-19 response. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki then asked the Sejm for a vote of confidence in his government. The vote came just days before the June 28 presidential election, in which Andrzej Duda of the ruling party is seeking reelection.

In the vote, all of the 235 lawmakers of the ruling Law and Justice party supported the cabinet, and 219 others voted against it. Two more abstained.

Speaking at the parliament before the vote, Morawiecki told the opposition: "If you have enough votes, dismiss us. If not, stop jerking around."

The prime minister noted that the move to seek a confidence vote had been agreed with Duda, who "offered to put an end to this festival of scandals," according to Morawiecki.