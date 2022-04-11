Polish Capital City Hall Seizes Russian Diplomatic Property - Mayor

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Russian diplomatic property at 100 Sobieski Street in Warsaw has been confiscated by the authorities to be handed over to Ukraine, Rafal Trzaskowski, the Polish capital's mayor, said on Monday.

"We have taken ownership (of the building) ... and want to hand it over to our Ukrainian friends," Trzaskovsky said upon arrival at the site.

The Warsaw mayor was accompanied by Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Andrii Deshchytsia.

"Today I had plans to climb this building and plant the Ukrainian flag. But we want to do everything according to the law in agreement with the mayor," Deshchytsia said.

The Ukrainian ambassador added that he had submitted a request to the Polish foreign ministry for a long-term lease of the building.

The building at 100 Sobieski Street in Warsaw used to house Russian diplomats but was vacated as it requires renovations.

On March 1, the Polish foreign ministry said that it had asked the Polish government to seize two Russian diplomatic buildings, the one at 100 Sobieski Street and another one at 45 Kielecka Street, which used to be a school of the Russian embassy in Warsaw.