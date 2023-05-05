UrduPoint.com

Polish Carriers Block Road On Border With Ukraine - Customs Administration

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 05:00 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Polish road cargo carriers on Friday blocked a road in the village of Dorohusk in Lublin Province on the border with Ukraine to protest the cancellation of entry permits for Ukrainian carriers, Michal Derus, a spokesman for the Lublin customs administration, said.

"Due to the carriers' protest, the queue of cars going to Ukraine may stretch. The protesters are now passing five trucks per hour. Priority is given to cars transporting dangerous goods," Derus said.

Although there is currently no queue right before the border crossing, about 370 trucks are waiting to leave Poland, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian authorities said that around 3,200 trucks had already been registered in the electronic queue system.

The protesters are demanding the return of the permit system for Ukrainian carriers that was canceled due to the Ukraine conflict to support its economy. The demonstration may last through the beginning of June.

Polish carriers that specialize in deliveries eastward have been in a catastrophic situation for a year now. Companies are reporting significant losses due to the abolition of transport licenses by the Ukrainian authorities for Polish drivers and the European Union's decision to cancel entry permits for Ukrainians.

