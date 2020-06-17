UrduPoint.com
Polish Chancellery Says Unaware Of Talks To Host US Nuclear Weapons Currently In Germany

Wed 17th June 2020

Poland's Chancellery of the Prime Minister is not aware of any negotiations to move US nuclear weapons from Germany to Poland as was suggested earlier by the US ambassador to the country, Georgette Mosbacher, head of the chancellery, Michal Dworczyk, said Wednesday in a radio broadcast

"I have no information about such negotiations," the politician said in a live broadcast on Polskie Radio.

Dworczyk, however, added that it was in Poland's interest for "the US troops stationed in Poland to be equipped as good as possible."

Earlier in the week, US President Donald Trump announced the US will be withdrawing up to 9,500 of its troops stationed in Germany, citing Germany's consistent lack of meeting the spending requirements on defense required as members of NATO. Speculation has been abound that the troops will be moved over to Poland, which meets the 2 percent of annual GDP on defense.

Dworczyk dismissed any links between the growth of US contingent in Poland and the slashing of military presence in Germany.

"Here we must be precise to avoid the erroneous impression that US decisions, which have recently been loudly reported by the media regarding a possible decrease in the US contingent in Germany, are somehow related to their presence in Poland," Dworczyk stressed.

Regardless, Poland's interest is to host a larger US military presence in the country, Dworczyk went on to say, noting that Polish leadership believes that the more US troops there are on the European continent, the better.

The number of US troops stationed in Poland is about 5,000 whereas it remained between 100 and 300 just five years ago, the politician explained.

Media speculation has also linked Trump's decisions to withdraw US troops from Germany to his relationship with the leaders of the countries. Many believe that Trump has a particular disdain for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, especially after she refused to attend the upcoming US-hosted G7 summit due to coronavirus concerns, but is more amicable to Polish President Andrzej Duda's conservative, strongman leadership style.

