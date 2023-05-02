UrduPoint.com

Polish Charge D'Affaires Arrives At Russian Foreign Ministry Over School Seizure In Warsaw

Published May 02, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The Charge d'Affaires of Poland in Russia, Jacek Sladewski, arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry, to where he was summoned in connection with the forcible seizure of the school building in Warsaw, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Warsaw mayor's office officials, accompanied by Polish police, arrived at the Russian embassy's school building and stormed the premises after breaking the door. The Russian Foreign Ministry pledged a "harsh reaction and consequences for the Polish authorities and Polish interests in Russia" in response to "such an insolent move." On Tuesday, the Russian Embassy in Poland told Sputnik that it sent a protest note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country in connection with the incident.

