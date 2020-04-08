UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Church Does Drive-thru Confession For Easter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:49 PM

Polish church does drive-thru confession for Easter

Wearing a sun hat and face mask, a Polish priest sits in the parking lot of a large Warsaw church and hears confession from a driver parked nearby

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Wearing a sun hat and face mask, a Polish priest sits in the parking lot of a large Warsaw church and hears confession from a driver parked nearby.

The arrangement was introduced so Catholics could fulfil their requirement to confess before Easter even though churches in the country are closed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It makes no difference, since confession does not depend on the location. It's a sacrament," Marcin, 44, told AFP after unveiling his sins.

"At various points in my life I've confessed in different places, be it standing up, while walking or on my knees in a confessional," added Marcin, who works for the football club Legia Warsaw.

A long line of cars waited in the sun, their drivers waiting for a turn to speak with the priest at the Temple of Divine Providence.

Others arrived on foot and sat in a chair positioned so that they and the priest could avoid eye contact and respect social distancing rules.

Some also wore face masks to keep virus from spreading.

"It's strange. I feel weird," said Karolina, a 40-year-old accountant.

"But for safety reasons and the sake of maintaining peace of mind while confessing, I think it's good," she told AFP.

Priests in other Polish cities have also begun holding drive-through confession, following an example set by clerics in the United States.

Since the pandemic began, Polish religious authorities have reminded Catholics that confession via telephone or the internet is not valid.

The in-person site does not have to be a church confessional, however.

Related Topics

Football Internet Driver Warsaw Temple Providence United States SITE Church From

Recent Stories

Five things on coronavirus in Spain

1 minute ago

CDA introduces unified hotline to enhance child pr ..

20 minutes ago

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry we ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan says SAARC Secretariat must be enabled to ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad High Court adjourns CCP chairman appoint ..

1 minute ago

Europe coronavirus death toll tops 60,000: AFP tal ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.