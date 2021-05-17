UrduPoint.com
Polish Citizen Was Detained On Suspicions Of Spying For Russia - Special Services

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 01:51 PM

A Polish citizen was detained on suspicions of spying for Russia, a spokesman for the Polish minister in charge of special services coordination said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) A Polish citizen was detained on suspicions of spying for Russia, a spokesman for the Polish minister in charge of special services coordination said on Monday.

The Polish Security Agency "detained a Polish citizen who collaborated with the Russian special services," spokesman Stanislav Zharin wrote on Twitter.

According to the spokesman, the detainee made a confession.

The prosecutor general's office reported that charges were served on the detainee, Marcin K., who was placed under temporary arrest for three month at the prosecutor's request.

Prosecutors charged Marcin K. with "activities in favor of foreign intelligence against the Republic of Poland", which is punishable with up to 10 years of imprisonment.

