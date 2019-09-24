Polish Citizens May Enjoy Visa-Free Travel to US at Christmas, President Says

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The United States could approve visa-free travel for Polish citizens as early as this Christmas, Polish President Andrzej Duda says.

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday, at a meeting with Duda on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, that the approved US visa waiver program for Poland was "in the works.

"

Asked about the program, Duda told journalists on Monday that Polish citizens could enjoy visa-free travel to the United States "possibly at Christmas."

According to Trump, Washington is currently working on the technical details of the program for Poland. The US leader first announced his administration's intention to add Poland to the Visa Waiver Program in September 2018.

Citizens of countries within the program are allowed to travel to the United States for up to 90 days without obtaining a visa.