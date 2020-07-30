Polish Constitutional Court to Examine Convention on Violence Against Women - Morawiecki

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Poland's top court will look into whether the Istanbul convention on combating violence against women violates the constitution, the prime minister said Thursday.

The Polish justice minister said last week the country was considering leaving the Council of Europe's 2011 pact, the first of its kind, because of the forced gender "ideology.

"I decided to ask the Constitutional Tribunal to check if the Istanbul Convention is in line with the Polish constitution," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters.

He argued that the government had already been taking steps to prevent violence against women and domestic violence.

Poland's ruling Law and Justice party has put what it sees as traditional family values at the center of its domestic policy. President Andrzej Duda narrowly won a new term earlier this month after campaigning against same-sex marriages and adoptions.