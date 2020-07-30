UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Constitutional Court To Examine Convention On Violence Against Women - Morawiecki

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 07:13 PM

Polish Constitutional Court to Examine Convention on Violence Against Women - Morawiecki

Poland's top court will look into whether the Istanbul convention on combating violence against women violates the constitution, the prime minister said Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Poland's top court will look into whether the Istanbul convention on combating violence against women violates the constitution, the prime minister said Thursday.

The Polish justice minister said last week the country was considering leaving the Council of Europe's 2011 pact, the first of its kind, because of the forced gender "ideology.

"

"I decided to ask the Constitutional Tribunal to check if the Istanbul Convention is in line with the Polish constitution," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters.

He argued that the government had already been taking steps to prevent violence against women and domestic violence.

Poland's ruling Law and Justice party has put what it sees as traditional family values at the center of its domestic policy. President Andrzej Duda narrowly won a new term earlier this month after campaigning against same-sex marriages and adoptions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Istanbul Poland Women Family Government Top Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

31 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

31 minutes ago

CTP chalk out traffic plan for Eid ul Azha; 520 Tr ..

2 minutes ago

US Continues to Evaluate How to Sanction Turkey Ov ..

2 minutes ago

Rosatom Ready to Implement Program on Tackling Pol ..

2 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Officially Appoints Kravchuk to Head Kie ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.