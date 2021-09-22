Polish Constitutional Tribunal to Consider Supremacy of National Constitution Over EU Law

The Polish Constitutional Tribunal will consider on Wednesday the supremacy of the constitution of the republic over the legislation of the European Union, according to information published on the tribunal official website

"On September 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. local time (09:00 GMT), the Constitutional Tribunal will consider the application of the Chairman of the Council of Ministers to assess the conformity of the Constitution of the Republic of Poland to specific provisions of the Treaty on the European Union," the statement said.

The prime minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, appealed to the Constitutional Tribunal with an appropriate statement in March. Consideration of the prime minister's appeal was postponed several times.

Earlier this year, the European Union Court decided that changes in the Polish law "On the National Judicial Council" might violate EU law. It refers to amendments that give the president of the country the opportunity to nominate candidates as judges of the Supreme Court.