Polish Counterintelligence Service Arrests Citizen Suspected of Spying for Russia

A Polish citizen suspected of spying for Russia has been arrested, Stanislaw Zaryn, a spokesman for the minister-coordinator of Polish intelligence services, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) A Polish citizen suspected of spying for Russia has been arrested, Stanislaw Zaryn, a spokesman for the minister-coordinator of Polish intelligence services, said on Thursday.

"The officers of Poland's counterintelligence service - the Internal Security Agency (ABW) - arrested a Polish citizen suspected of initiating espionage activities for Russia and acting to the detriment of the interests of the Republic of Poland," Zaryn said in a statement.

The spokesman noted that the suspect, aged 66, did not admit his guilt and was remanded to custody for three months.

According to the Polish National Public Prosecutor's Office, the detainee faces up to 10 years in prison, and the arrest is connected with that of another in May, 2021, Marcin K., also charged with espionage.