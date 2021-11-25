UrduPoint.com

Polish Counterintelligence Service Arrests Citizen Suspected Of Spying For Russia

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 08:51 PM

Polish Counterintelligence Service Arrests Citizen Suspected of Spying for Russia

A Polish citizen suspected of spying for Russia has been arrested, Stanislaw Zaryn, a spokesman for the minister-coordinator of Polish intelligence services, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) A Polish citizen suspected of spying for Russia has been arrested, Stanislaw Zaryn, a spokesman for the minister-coordinator of Polish intelligence services, said on Thursday.

"The officers of Poland's counterintelligence service - the Internal Security Agency (ABW) - arrested a Polish citizen suspected of initiating espionage activities for Russia and acting to the detriment of the interests of the Republic of Poland," Zaryn said in a statement.

The spokesman noted that the suspect, aged 66, did not admit his guilt and was remanded to custody for three months.

According to the Polish National Public Prosecutor's Office, the detainee faces up to 10 years in prison, and the arrest is connected with that of another in May, 2021, Marcin K., also charged with espionage.

Related Topics

Russia Poland May

Recent Stories

Serbia Expects to Receive Man-Portable ATGM Sysmen ..

Serbia Expects to Receive Man-Portable ATGM Sysmens Kornet From Russia Before 20 ..

22 minutes ago
 Russian, Belarusian Fighters Joiintly Patrol Belar ..

Russian, Belarusian Fighters Joiintly Patrol Belarus Border - Defense Ministry

22 minutes ago
 Group of Mine Rescuers Goes Missing in Listvyazhna ..

Group of Mine Rescuers Goes Missing in Listvyazhnaya Mine, Where Miners Died Ear ..

22 minutes ago
 Vucic Says Serbia, Russia Agreed 6-Month Gas Deal ..

Vucic Says Serbia, Russia Agreed 6-Month Gas Deal at $270 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

44 minutes ago
 Russia Upgrading MiG-31 Interceptors to Triple The ..

Russia Upgrading MiG-31 Interceptors to Triple Their Combat Effectiveness - Manu ..

44 minutes ago
 India's Modi Gives Start to Construction of Green ..

India's Modi Gives Start to Construction of Green International Airport Near Del ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.