UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Court Arrests Russian Nationals Detained In Krakow - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 08:30 AM

Polish Court Arrests Russian Nationals Detained in Krakow - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) A Polish court ruled to arrest Russian nationals detained in the city of Krakow over their conflict with local football fans, local media have reported.

Earlier news reports read that several Russian nationals have been detained in Krakow over the fight with local football fans. The Russian consulate in Krakow said it was aware of ten Russian nationals detained in the city.

The court temporarily arrested 24 out of 26 people, detained by the police on Monday near the M1 center, located on Aleja Pokoju avenue in Krakow, the RMF FM broadcaster reported.

The court decided not to arrest two other people due to family reasons and health condition, according to the reports.

The radio broadcaster added that those detained had been charged with organizing an armed criminal gang, attacking attempt, illegal possession of arms and drug trafficking.

During a raid, police found tear gas, firearms, melee weapons, axes and baseball bats, belonging to those detained.

According to the reports, there are two Polish nationals among them while the youngest person among those detained in 19 years old. Two other people are Russian nationals from the Chechen Republic having Polish citizenship, while the others come from the Chechen Republic and Armenia. Some of them are in Poland illegally, while others have temporary residence permits.

The conflict reportedly took place amid a division of an illegal cigarette market.

Related Topics

Football Police Russia Armenia Poland Chechen Republic Citizenship Criminals Gas Market Family Media From Court

Recent Stories

DarkMatter and Khalifa University Launch CyberSecu ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed sends condolences on death of f ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

10 hours ago

Germany Warns New Israeli Homes in West Bank Under ..

8 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives Emirati delegation

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.