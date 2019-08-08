Polish Court Arrests Russian Nationals Detained in Krakow - Reports

(@imziishan)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) A Polish court ruled to arrest Russian nationals detained in the city of Krakow over their conflict with local football fans, local media have reported.

Earlier news reports read that several Russian nationals have been detained in Krakow over the fight with local football fans. The Russian consulate in Krakow said it was aware of ten Russian nationals detained in the city.

The court temporarily arrested 24 out of 26 people, detained by the police on Monday near the M1 center, located on Aleja Pokoju avenue in Krakow, the RMF FM broadcaster reported.

The court decided not to arrest two other people due to family reasons and health condition, according to the reports.

The radio broadcaster added that those detained had been charged with organizing an armed criminal gang, attacking attempt, illegal possession of arms and drug trafficking.

During a raid, police found tear gas, firearms, melee weapons, axes and baseball bats, belonging to those detained.

According to the reports, there are two Polish nationals among them while the youngest person among those detained in 19 years old. Two other people are Russian nationals from the Chechen Republic having Polish citizenship, while the others come from the Chechen Republic and Armenia. Some of them are in Poland illegally, while others have temporary residence permits.

The conflict reportedly took place amid a division of an illegal cigarette market.