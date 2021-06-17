Polish, Czech Environment Ministers Begin Talks Over Controversial Coal Mine

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Polish and Czech environment ministers met in Prague on Thursday in a bid to resolve a dispute over a huge Polish coal mine that the Czech Republic wants shut over water security concerns.

The Czech government sent a draft agreement to Poland ahead of the talks, according to the Ceske Noviny website, asking Warsaw to pay up to 50 million Euros ($60 million) for projects that would create alternative water sources for Czech border areas.

The Czech Republic asked the top EU court this week to fine its neighbor 5 million euros for each day that it operates the open-pit Turow mine after Poland defied the court's order for its closure.

Poland argues that the mine is essential for its energy security. The eastern European nation depends on the mine for up to 7% of its electricity supply.

The Czech government accuses Poland of having extended the mining concession without an environmental impact study. It fears that continued mining will drain groundwater from its territory, threatening the drinking water supply in nearby communities.