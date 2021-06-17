UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish, Czech Environment Ministers Begin Talks Over Controversial Coal Mine

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Polish, Czech Environment Ministers Begin Talks Over Controversial Coal Mine

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Polish and Czech environment ministers met in Prague on Thursday in a bid to resolve a dispute over a huge Polish coal mine that the Czech Republic wants shut over water security concerns.

The Czech government sent a draft agreement to Poland ahead of the talks, according to the Ceske Noviny website, asking Warsaw to pay up to 50 million Euros ($60 million) for projects that would create alternative water sources for Czech border areas.

The Czech Republic asked the top EU court this week to fine its neighbor 5 million euros for each day that it operates the open-pit Turow mine after Poland defied the court's order for its closure.

Poland argues that the mine is essential for its energy security. The eastern European nation depends on the mine for up to 7% of its electricity supply.

The Czech government accuses Poland of having extended the mining concession without an environmental impact study. It fears that continued mining will drain groundwater from its territory, threatening the drinking water supply in nearby communities.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Fine Prague Warsaw Poland Czech Republic Border From Government Agreement Top Million Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah selected as Guest of Honour at Bologna Chi ..

4 minutes ago

TBHF to convene founders of refugee-focused NGOs p ..

4 minutes ago

China launches first crew to live in core module o ..

5 minutes ago

Federal Urdu University displays name of successfu ..

44 seconds ago

Thailand administers over 7 mln doses of COVID-19 ..

46 seconds ago

Level one course for athletics' coaches from Satur ..

48 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.