Polish Defense Chief Says US Will Deploy More Troops in 6 Locations, Mostly in East Flank

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Poland will provide the United States with six locations, mainly on the country's eastern border, for stationing additional US troops, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said.

Last week, US President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda agreed that the United States would establish a reconnaissance squadron of MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicles in Poland and place an additional 1,000 US troops in the country at Warsaw's expense. The deployment would add to the 4,500 US servicemen currently deployed in Poland. In turn, Warsaw expressed commitment to prepare at its own expense all the necessary infrastructure to accommodate such a large number of US troops and hardware and to build a military airfield.

"As part of the agreement, we decided that there would be six locations in Poland for stationing troops," Blaszczak told the Polish Radio.

According to the minister, the locations will be determined in accordance with bilateral arrangements.

"We [Poland] will be involved in decision making. I am active. I make proposals and discuss the details. It is important to strengthen the eastern flank of NATO, and consequently, the eastern flank of our country, in order to deter a possible aggressor, and we are focusing on that," he added.

For months, there have been speculations about the US plans to set up a military base and enhance its presence in Poland, which is one of NATO allies. The Eastern European country's leadership has cited the alleged Russian threat as one of the reasons for its military build-up.

Russia has repeatedly stressed that it will never attack any of the NATO countries. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, NATO is well aware of the lack of Moscow's plans to attack any country and uses the alleged threat as a pretext to deploy more equipment and troops near Russia's border.