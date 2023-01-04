Polish Defense Minister Announces Deal to Buy Extra Abrams Tanks From US

Poland signed a deal with the United States on Wednesday to buy 116 Abrams main battle tanks, with the first delivery expected as early as this year, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Poland signed a deal with the United States on Wednesday to buy 116 Abrams main battle tanks, with the first delivery expected as early as this year, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said.

"The contract provides for the acquisition of 116 Abrams tanks and technical equipment.

This contract also guarantees the entire support package," Blaszczak said in a statement on the ministry's website.

The $1.4 billion deal for the purchase of M1A1 Abrams tanks follows last April's $4.75 billion agreement with the US for the delivery of 250 M1A2 Abrams tanks scheduled for 2025-2026. Deliveries of the newly approved batch are expected to be completed by the end of 2024.