Polish Defense Minister Confident US Congress Will Approve F-35 Fighter Jet Deal

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blasczak is confident that the US Congress will approve the sale of over 30 new F-35 fighter jets to the European country, a move that will ensure the Polish military's interoperability with US forces.

In mid-September, the US State Department approved the sale of 32 new Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets to Poland for $6.5 billion. The deal also includes various command and control, communications, navigation, and logistics systems, and other supporting components for the fighter jets. The US Congress must now approve the sale to finalize the deal.

"We already have the US State Department's approval and are waiting for the US Congress' decision. I have no doubt that they will approve it. I have spoken on the subject with US congressmen, senators and house representatives on multiple occasions .

.. I am confident that the Congress will approve the deal," Blaszczak said, as broadcast on Radio Poland.

The defense minister added that he believed that the final price for the sale would be much lower than the initially negotiated $6.5 billion, and instead would be closer to the price that Belgium paid for its 32 F-35 fighter jets � just over $4 billion.

According to the US State Department, Poland is one of the United States' most committed allies, with which it partners closely on NATO capabilities, counterterrorism, nonproliferation, missile defense, human rights, economic growth and innovation, energy security and regional cooperation in Central and Eastern Europe.