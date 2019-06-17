UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Defense Minister Confirms Country Will Host US Command Of NATO East Flank

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 02:06 PM

Polish Defense Minister Confirms Country Will Host US Command of NATO East Flank

Washington and Warsaw have agreed that the US Army Command on NATO's eastern flank will be deployed to Poland, the Eastern European country's defense minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, said Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Washington and Warsaw have agreed that the US Army Command on NATO's eastern flank will be deployed to Poland, the Eastern European country's defense minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, said Monday.

"We have agreed on the presence of a squadron command of the US Army. This will be the command to control the US forces on NATO's eastern flank," Blaszczak said during an interview to the Polskie Radio broadcaster.

The Polish minister called the agreement an "undeniable success" and said it would deter potential aggression.

Following a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda on Thursday, the two countries issued a joint statement saying that a reconnaissance squadron of MQ-9 Reaper drones would be set up in Poland and an additional 1,000 US troops deployed to the country at Warsaw's expense.

The buildup would add to the 4,500 US troops already in Poland. In turn, Warsaw said it was committed to preparing all the necessary infrastructure to accommodate such a large number of troops and hardware and to building a military airfield.

The Kremlin refrained from reacting to the statement but said it would be "closely monitoring" the NATO's military expansion near Russia in order to make sure it does not threaten national security.

Related Topics

NATO Army Russia Washington Trump Warsaw Poland All From Agreement

Recent Stories

ANP local leader among two injured in Bajaur blast ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese doctors perform surgery upon cleft lip and ..

2 minutes ago

India gets official song of 'Kashmir Intifada' blo ..

2 minutes ago

Mogherini Makes Universal Call for Restraint in Wa ..

2 minutes ago

Iran Atomic Energy Body Says Waits for Gov't Decis ..

2 minutes ago

Firm action underway against use, sale of polythen ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.