Polish Defense Minister Confirms Country Will Host US Command of NATO East Flank

Washington and Warsaw have agreed that the US Army Command on NATO's eastern flank will be deployed to Poland, the Eastern European country's defense minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, said Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Washington and Warsaw have agreed that the US Army Command on NATO's eastern flank will be deployed to Poland, the Eastern European country's defense minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, said Monday.

"We have agreed on the presence of a squadron command of the US Army. This will be the command to control the US forces on NATO's eastern flank," Blaszczak said during an interview to the Polskie Radio broadcaster.

The Polish minister called the agreement an "undeniable success" and said it would deter potential aggression.

Following a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda on Thursday, the two countries issued a joint statement saying that a reconnaissance squadron of MQ-9 Reaper drones would be set up in Poland and an additional 1,000 US troops deployed to the country at Warsaw's expense.

The buildup would add to the 4,500 US troops already in Poland. In turn, Warsaw said it was committed to preparing all the necessary infrastructure to accommodate such a large number of troops and hardware and to building a military airfield.

The Kremlin refrained from reacting to the statement but said it would be "closely monitoring" the NATO's military expansion near Russia in order to make sure it does not threaten national security.